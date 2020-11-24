Share:

LAHORE - Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Shibli Faraz has said that public meetings of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) are aimed at seeking NRO. In a tweet on Monday, he said their rallies are a threat not to the government but to the lives and livelihoods of the people but their political interests do not care about it. The Minister said after the defeat in the Gilgit-Baltistan elections and the failed rally in Peshawar, PDM leaders should realise their political and moral status.