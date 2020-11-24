Share:

ISLAMABAD - Dr. Ishrat Husain, Adviser to the Prime Minister on Institutional Reforms and Austerity, erroneously mentioned during a live press conference at the Press Information Department on November 20, 2020 that he was drawing salary from World Bank, though he wanted to say “pension”.

He has declared this fact in tax returns and assets declaration statement, says a press release issued by the Institutional Reforms Cell Cabinet Division here.

Dr. Ishrat Husain retired from World Bank in 1999 after serving there for 20 years. As per policy of World Bank for the retired employees, he is also drawing pensionary benefits. Dr. Husain is not drawing any pensionary benefits from his services rendered as Governor, State Bank of Pakistan and Director, IBA Karachi.