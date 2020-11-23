Share:

ISLAMABAD- The exchange rate of Pakistani rupee weakened by 32 paisas against US dollar in the interbank trading on Monday and closed at Rs 161.04 against the previous day’s closing of Rs160.72. Meanwhile, according to Forex Association of Pakistan, the buying and selling rates of dollar in the open market were recorded at Rs 160.4 and Rs 161.2 respectively. In interbank trading, the price of euro appreciated by 30 paisas and closed at Rs 191.09 against the last day’s trading of Rs 190.79, State Bank of Pakistan reported. The Japanese Yen gained one paisa to close at Rs1.55, whereas an increase of Rs 1.77 was witnessed in the exchange rate of British Pound which was traded at Rs 214.96 as compared to its last closing of Rs 213.21. The exchange rates of Emirates Dirham and Saudi Riyal increased by 9 paisas each to close at Rs 43.84 and Rs 42.94 respectively.