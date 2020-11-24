Share:

Security officials have foiled a terrorist attack on Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) police station in the provincial capital by killing a would-be suicide bomber at its gate on Tuesday.

As per details, the suspect tried to enter the police station but was stopped by the policemen posted at its gate and was asked to prove his identity.

At this, the suspect started indiscriminate fire at security personnel, who retaliated and killed the terrorist that tried to enter the premises.

Spokesperson of the department said that two hand grenades, a pistol and a suicide jacket were found from the terrorist’s body.

He further said that a search operation is underway in nearby areas while the bomb disposal squad has diffused the jacket. The incident will be thoroughly investigated to trace the network behind the attack, he assured.