Share:

SARGODHA - Police claimed on Monday to have arrested seven ‘drug peddlers’ and recovered narcotics from their possession. During the ongoing drive against drug peddlers in the district, teams from different police stations conducted raids and arrested seven alleged drug pushers and recovered 6.420 kg of Hashish 170 litre of liquor and 1 30-bore pistol from their possession. The accused were identified as Muhammad Ilyas, Muhammad Ashraf, Muhammad Zeeshan, Bilal Ahmed, Muhammad Nawaz, Zulfiqar Ali and Nasir. Cases were registered against them while further investigation was underway till the filing of this news.

DPO holds open court in Sargodha:

District Police Officer (DPO) Zulfiqar Ahmed held an open court here at Police Lines on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said that people’s cooperation was vital for controlling crimes. He said protection of life and property of people and quick redressal of their complaints was a priority for the police. He further said that stern action would be taken against corrupt police officials.