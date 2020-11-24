Share:

While speaking to foreign envoys at the Grand Kremlin Palace on Tuesday, Russian President Vladimir Putin touched upon security issues in Nagorno-Karabakh, as well as the prospects of an effective resolution of nuclear issues on the Korean Peninsula.

"The Russian peacekeeping mission ... is monitoring the ceasefire regime, ensuring the security of peaceful people, civilians, escorts the returning refugees and humanitarian cargo. The situation has generally stabilised", President Putin said, as he was receiving foreign ambassadors' credentials in a traditional ceremony at the Kremlin's Grand Palace on Tuesday.

The president said Russia is counting on the broad involvement of respective international organisations in these efforts, noting that this will prepare the ground for a long-term and full-format resolution of the old conflict based on the principles of fairness, in the "best interests of the Azeri and Armenian peoples", the Russian president asserted.

Korean Peninsula Issues

Having moved on to address nuclear issues on the Korean Peninsula, the Russian president stressed at the event, also attended by a new DPRK envoy to Russia Ong Seung-cheol, that the matter should be resolved diplomatically, through negotiations. Putin said Russia is striving to further strengthen friendly ties with Pyongyang and is ready to continue working on every aspect of their bilateral relationship.

The president then recalled that this year is the 75th anniversary of Korea's liberation Japanese rule.

"Red Army soldiers fought for its liberty and independence, shoulder to shoulder with Korean patriots", Putin noted.

Under the current circumstances, the president believes that every nation should remember its interaction and cooperation in the common fight against Nazism in WWII, insisting that the ongoing tensions between countries should be "energetically dealt with", and urged the world community to move forward and promote a unifying agenda. He separately called on nations to join efforts in finding optimal solutions for strategic security.