Share:

Australian Number-one ranked Test batsman Steve Smith has picked Babar Azam as his favourite Pakistani cricketer saying he enjoyed to watch the Lahore-born cricketer bat.

The Australian cricketer revealed that he enjoyed watching Pakistan’s all-format captain bat, when he was asked to name his favourite Pakistan player during an Instagram question-answer session as quoted by cricketpakistan.com.pk.

“I like watching Babar Azam bat,” Smith said.

This is not the first time Smith has heaped praise on Azam as he was asked about his thoughts on the 26-year-old’s batting earlier this year as well.

“Babar is a very good player. Has a lot of time when he’s batting,” he said.