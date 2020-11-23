Share:

Islamabad-While opposing the SSGCL (Sui Southern Gas Company Limited) petition for increase of the prescribe gas prices, All Pakistan Textile Mills Association (APTMA) has proposed reduction in Wellhead price of Gas from around $4.08 per MMBTU, under section 5 of the Petroleum policy, which will not only help cutting the gas price but will also cover the revenue gap of the company. The APTMA proposal is seconded by the official of SSGCL.

Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) Vice Chairman Noor-ul-Haq conducted public hearing on the SSGCL petition for the increase of gas price by around Rs78.95 per MMBTU. In its petition submitted to Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) for review of its Estimated Revenue Requirements / Prescribed Prices for FY 2020-21, SSGCL claimed that it is facing revenue shortfall of Rs28.242 billion. The SSGCL in its petition has pleaded for reviewing the prescribed gas tariff under its estimated revenue requirement (ERR) for 2020-21. SSGCL has sought an increase of Rs78.95 per MMBTU in its average prescribed price.

Razzi-ud-din who intervened on behalf of APTMA Sindh and Balochsitan chapter claimed that the wellhead gas price in Pakistan is the highest among the regional countries. At benchmark of $40 barrel of oil, the gas wellhead price in Pakistan is around $4.08 per MMBTU. In India and Bangladesh, the Wellhead price is ranging between $1.5 to $2.5 per MMBTU, he added. He further said that the second main contributor of high price is unaccounted-for-gas (UFG).

The APTMA representative also termed that GDS claimed by the SSGCL in its petition is illegal, saying there is not concept of negative GDS.He said that by definition GDS is not a fixed tax which is receivable from Government of Pakistan not the consumers. GDS, if any is an outcome of collected amount and Prescribed Price, meaning that it is based on actual collection. Therefore, cannot be carried forward. As per OGRA Decision of 14-Jul-2020 (Para 10.2.10 Table 45) GDS inclusion in SSGCL Tariff needs to be relooked and reversed. Same prescribed price for all categories has created Erroneous GDS. Mr Razzi pleaded GDS of Rs142.52/MMBTU may not be awarded.

Similarly the calculations show sales revenue at Rs271,100 million but Summary page-6 shows Rs 265,879 million however, the MMBTU sales are same on both the pages. Page-6 Gas Sales Revenues of Rs 265,879 Million may be adjusted to Rs 271,000 Million, he added.

Gas Sales in MMBTU, within 3 months the Petitioner has changed Gas Sales by up to 35.9% for the whole year, which cannot be the case. Forecasting model needs to be calibrated under the auspices of OGRA. Cost of Gas Sold may be recalculated with average cost of gas at Rs 526.12/MMBTU (OGRA determination) instead of Rs 548.25/MMBTU.

He pleaded that the Petitioner withdraws the Review Petition of 15-Oct-2020 and use OGRA SRO dated 23-Oct-2020 for the Revenue Requirement and file the Revised Review Petition in early December. Petition of increasing Average Prescribed Price by Rs 78.95/mmbtu may be denied.

Representative of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry Atif Jameel while opposing the SSGCL demand for tariff hike has requested that the prices of the gas should not be changed for next two years. If Corona has affected the financial position of the SSGCL so we are also affected by the pandemic he maintained. The representatives of the Ceramic industry and car industry also opposed the tariff hike demand of the SSGCL. Ogra Vice Chairman said that they will further deliberate over the petition of SSGCL and the point raised by the stakeholders.