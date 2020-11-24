Share:

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 11 asylum seekers on a rubber boat with a broken engine, security sources said Tuesday.

Carrying the asylum seekers who wanted to cross to Europe, the boat started went adrift off Bodrum district of the southwestern Mugla province, said the source asking not to be named due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Acting on a tip-off, a Coast Guard team rushed to the area and took the asylum seekers to the shore.

They will be transferred to the provincial migration office, the source added.

Turkey has been a key transit point for irregular migrants wanting to reach Europe to start new lives, especially those fleeing war and persecution.