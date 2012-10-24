KARACHI - Former Capital City Police Officer (CCPO), Karachi Waseem Ahmed and other police officers were nominated in the dual murder FIR of the flood victims in Sacchal locality in 2010. Sacchal police registered the FIR No. 635/12 on behalf of Ghulam Jaffer on the order of the apex court. According to the complainant, these police officers were involved in killing two flood victims and injuring others by opening indiscriminate firing at the flood victims’ camp in Sacchal area in 2010. Former Gulshan-e-Iqbal Town SP Abdullah Shaikh, three deputy superintendents of police (DSPs), namely Agha Jameel, Junaid Khan and Iqbal Amin, seven SHOs, namely Dost Mohammad, Asif Munawar, Lal Buksh, Safdar Mashwani, Tariq Imran and Imtiaz and four constructive builders were also nominated in the FIR. Sacchal police officials said that the persons killed in the firing were the land grabbers who were killed by the firing of their own companions during police action against land grabbers, adding that the culprits who fired and killed their own companions mistakenly were also arrested. They said that the registered the case and further investigation was underway. On the other side, Manghopir police on Tuesday registered the FIR No 300/12 under Sections 302, 324, 427 and 353 of the Pakistan Penal Code and 7 of the Anti-Terrorism Act (ATA) against five suspects, namely Zawil Khan Mehsud, Abid Mehsud, Sher Khan Mehsud, Khaizan Gul and Mushtaq. Police officials said that these suspects were involved in attacking the police mobile on Monday night at Kunwari in which one policeman of the Mohafiz Force was killed and another was wounded.