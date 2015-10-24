LAHORE - Provincial Minister for Education Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan has said that 500 new primary schools are being opened during current financial year.

This project will cost Rs six billion and Punjab Education Foundation will complete this scheme, he added. He expressed these views while talking to a delegation of educationists, here on Friday which was led by Prof Sirajul Haq. The minister said that the Punjab government was taking steps for the development of school education.

He said that due to these steps, required target of enrolment rate has been achieved in the schools. He said that Punjab Education Department is running the biggest educational system of Asia which comprises more than 50 thousand schools and 3.25 lakh teachers. He said that Punjab government is endeavoring for making promotion of education the basis of economy. He said that establishment of Lahore Knowledge Park is also part of this policy.

He said that poverty and unemployment can only be overcome through education. Rana Mashhood said that Punjab Chief Minister has given a useful shape to provincial resources in the form of Punjab Educational Endowment Fund for equipping the poor children with education. He said that the number of children of low-income people completing education with financial cooperation of PEEF has exceeded one lakh.

Rana Mashhood Ahmed said that Punjab government is allocating maximum funds for education sector every year for providing missing educational facilities in government schools. He said that allocation of 27 percent budget for education is more than any sector during current year.

All these steps reflect the vision of Chief Minister Shahbaz Sharif that the dream of progress and prosperity of the country cannot be realised without equipping every youth of the province with quality education.

PU teachers present paper in Turkey: On completion of 100 years of teaching Urdu language in Turkey’s Istanbul University, senior faculty members from Punjab University Oriental College have represented Pakistan in an international symposium organized by Istanbul University.

PU Dean Faculty of Oriental Learning Prof Dr Ismatullah Zahid, Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran, Dr Zia ul Hasan and Dr Nasir Abbas Nayyer presented their papers in the conference and presided over different sessions. Dr Kamran also read PU VC Dr Mujahid Kamran’s message according to the theme of the conference. On this occasion, PU teachers also presented special awards to Chancellor of Istanbul University and conference organizers for promotion of Urdu language in Turkey.