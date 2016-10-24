DHAKA: England rescued a 22-run victory on the final morning of an intriguing first Test in Chittagong as Man-of-the-Match Ben Stokes took the final two wickets.

Bangladesh began the day needing 33 to beat England for the first time in a Test match, with two wickets remaining.

They calmly added 10 runs before Taijul Islam was given out lbw after a review.

Two balls later Stokes removed last man Shafiul Islam, who was given out lbw and failed to overturn it on review as Bangladesh were dismissed for 263.

Going into the game, the Tigers had won just seven of their 93 Tests, beating only Zimbabwe and an under-strength West Indies.

They have another opportunity in the second and final Test of the series, which begins in Dhaka on Friday.

England's first wicket was a less-than-confident appeal, but they had two new referrals at their disposal after the 80-over mark in the innings and were slipping closer to defeat.

Taijul shuffled across his stumps trying to turn one to leg and it flew off the pad for what would have been valuable leg byes, but England gambled on a review, which suggested the ball would have just straightened enough to hit the top of leg stump.

The match ended two balls later as last man Shafiul was hit on the pad outside the line of off stump, which would ordinarily be not out if the umpires were satisfied the batsman had made an attempt to play the ball.

But umpire Kumar Dharmasena deemed that no shot was played, although others might have argued it was more likely to be the limited technique of a number 11 batsman being beaten for pace by a reverse-swinging delivery approaching 90mph.

Although Shafiul called for a review, third umpire S Ravi backed his on-field colleague and the decision stood.

It was fitting that the final wicket should have been taken by Stokes, who was unsurprisingly handed the man-of-the-match award.

The all-rounder took four late wickets in Bangladesh's first innings, followed by 85 with the bat in England's second, and he was chosen to partner Stuart Broad in an all-seam attack on the final morning.

Stokes tested Taijul with a bouncer that the tailender gloved over wicketkeeper Jonny Bairstow for four.

But full deliveries accounted for the last two batsmen in a final day chapter which lasted only 3.3 overs, the denouement to a fantastic match that fluctuated throughout.