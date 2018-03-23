Former light welterweight world champion Amir Khan has expressed confidence of making a comeback this year after recovering from his hand injury.

The 31-year old last fought a professional bout in May 2017 in which he was knocked out by Mexico’s Canelo Alvarez. He underwent a surgery on his hand to overcome an injury which he was, reportedly, carrying for years.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that “I am 100 per cent ready after the operation.”

He said “I am training hard and focused. After a year out of the ring, I want to show the world that I belong to the top.”

The British Pakistani boxer indicated that his likely opponent for a fight in December can be American boxer Lamont Peterson. Peterson had last defeated Khan when both fought the bout for Super Lightweight Championship in 2011.

Amir has a record of 31-4 of total 35 professional bouts he fought, and he’s aiming to make a comeback on a victorious note.

“In sha Allah in 2018, I will win my 4th world championship title,” he said.

The former light welterweight champion also revealed that he’s also looking forward to promote the sport in Pakistan and will launch a boxing league next year.

Moreover, he disclosed that he’ll be in Lahore to attend the 3rd T20i between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on 29th October.