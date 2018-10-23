Share:

Islamabad-National Institute of Folk and Traditional Heritage is all set to organize the folk festival of Pakistan, a ten-day “Lok Mela ”on 2nd November in Islamabad. The festival “Lok Mela” would focus on provincial harmony and national integration highlighting contribution of our people in building the country’s future. Provincial pavilions, food courts, and display of arts and crafts as well as traditional heritage from every corner of Pakistan will be available in the festival.