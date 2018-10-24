Share:

KARACHI - Pakistan Maritime Security Agency (PMSA) on Tuesday arrested 16 Indian fishermen and seized three boats from the Arabian Sea.

The PMSA later handed the custody of the arrested Indian fishermen to the Docks police station for further legal proceedings where the police registered the cases against them under the fisheries and foreign acts. According to PMSA spokesperson, the Indian fishermen were arrested over illegally fishing in the Pakistani territorial waters.

The cases against the fishermen were registered while the Indian fishermen arrested will be presented before the court and later they would be sent to District Jail, Malir. Meanwhile, law enforcement agencies including Rangers and police on Tuesday arrested at least 24 suspects including street criminals during ongoing raids and operations in parts of a city.

According to Rangers spokesperson, ten suspects were arrested during ongoing targeted raids conducted in parts of a city including Nazimabad, Sharifabad, Saeedabad, Ittehad Town and Baldia Town. The suspects arrested were included Aqeel Anwar alias Bengali, Furqan Qureshi, Mudasir alias Sonu, Niqash alias Munna, Mazhar alias Chadda, Naeem alias Kala, Abdul Waheed alias Chohta, Ahmed Shah, Ummat Shah and Malang Khan. Rangers spokesperson claimed that the suspects were involved in various cases of street crimes. In another raid, the Rangers troops have arrested four more suspects in a joint venture with the police in Gabol Town area. The suspects arrested included Israr alias Kala, Amir Lodhi, Salman alias Kala Pathan and Ali Hassan alias Rufi. According to Rangers spokesperson, the suspects were involved in various cases of robberies. The Rangers also claimed to have recovered arms and ammunitions from their possession. The suspects were later handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.

Ferozabad police also arrested four more suspects allegedly involved in over 50 cases of street crimes. The suspects arrested were identified as Hasnain Haider, Khurram Shahzad, Zahoor and Ahsan Gul. The police also claimed to have recovered two motorcycles snatched from the Preedy police remits, four pistols and cell phones from their possession. Police officials said that the suspects used to do shopping on the stolen credit cards. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

Taimuria police also claimed to have busted a three member gang allegedly involved in looting cash from the salesmen of different companies. According to police officials, apart from looting cash from the salesmen of different companies, the gang was also involved in various cases of street crimes. The gang members were included Arsalan alias Arshi, Ovais and Asad. The cases against them were registered while further investigation was underway.

A policeman among three suspects were arrested after they manhandled the citizens at Sindhi Muslim Society within the limits of Ferozabad police station on the early hours of Tuesday. Police officials said that a Court policeman, Farman accompanied by his friends including Tanvir and Shahzaid was arrested when they abused the family travelling on a motorcycle over parking issue, adding that two of their companions managed to escape on the arrival of the police while the police arrested three of them who were drunk. The police also recovered liquor bottles from their possession. The cases against them were registered.