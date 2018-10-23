Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-All is set to celebrate 71st Founding Day of Azad government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir on Wednesday (today) with renewal of pledge to continue struggle for the freedom occupied valley from Indian clutches and turn AJK into a true welfare state.

The day is observed every year to celebrate the founding anniversary of Azad Jammu Kashmir government formed this day 71 years ago on October 24, 1947 after the AJK territory was liberated by the valiant sons of the soil from the clutches of the India-backed despotic Dogra rule.

The day will dawn with special prayers for the rest of the departed souls of the quake victims, early recovery of those injured and liberation of Indian held Jammu Kashmir as well as for prosperity of Pakistan, the ultimate destination of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, who had linked their destiny with it since the day they initiated their voice against the Indian-backed dogra regime several decades ago.

It will be followed by rallies in various parts of AJK being organised by public and private organisations to commemorate the day.

“AJK flag hoisting ceremonies at all district and tehsil headquarters will be the hallmark of the 71st founding day of Azad government of the state of Jammu & Kashmir to celebrate the historic day”, it was officially declared.

In Mirpur, the grand colourful flag hoisting ceremony will be held at the lawn of Municipal Corporation simultaneously with the similar flag hoisting ceremonies to be held in other district headquarters of AJK besides the state’s metropolis - Muzaffarabad. Social and political leaders and workers, representatives of all segments of the civil society will attend.

Local administration in a meeting of the government employees of various departments here gave final touches to the elaborated day-long founding anniversary programs in Mirpur city and the district.

The AJK govt’s 71st anniversary cake will be cut in the ceremony. Besides a well dressed contingent of the AJK police will march past besides saluting to the national flag of Pakistan and AJK flag to be hoisted simultaneously in the scheduled ceremony.

Similar special ceremonies will also be held in various parts of AJK to celebrate the day with traditional zeal and fervour.

Speakers would highlight the historic importance of the day.

Elaborating the programs scheduled for the 71st anniversary, official sources informed here Tuesday. They said that special ceremonies will be held in all districts of the state to celebrate the day with greater enthusiasm and devotion.

Special meetings including seminars and symposia in all ten districts of AJK including the capital city of Muzaffarabad will be the main features of the founding day of AJK.

Through the ceremonies, Kashmiris will once again tell the world that they will continue the ongoing struggle for freedom till such time that the atrocities being committed on the innocent Kashmiris by the Indian occupation forces are brought to a permanent end. They will reiterate that the true spirit of the establishment of Azad Jammu Kashmir will be achieved with a pledge to make the area prosperous but also get their brethren in occupied Jammu Kashmir freed from tyrannical yoke, according to the organizer.