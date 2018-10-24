Share:

LAHORE - Former Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Arif Ali Abbasi has urged the cricket board not to abolish departmental cricket as it will prove damaging for Pakistan cricket.

Talking to The Nation, Abbasi said if departmental cricketer is abolished, what will be alternative of it. “In every country, there is an economic system and its solution and departmental cricket is the best solution to Pakistan cricket, which can’t afford paying hefty amounts to the first class cricketers. It must continue so that the players may get jobs and play cricket freely without worrying about bread and butter for their families.

“The cricketing nations, which don’t have departmental cricket, have very strong socio-economical system and the players have social security benefits, that’s why they don’t prefer departmental cricket. But on the other hand, neither Pakistan nor its player can afford cricket without departments as they don’t have same facilities, which other strong cricketing nations’ players enjoy.

“For me, the PCB must continue with departmental cricket and instead they must improve their domestic structure, which will surely help not only in improving the standard of the game but also help the genuine and talented players earn the right of playing in the competitive domestic circuit and then book berth in the national team by giving out their best,” he added.

The former PCB CEO said that the non-technocrats in the board have destroyed Pakistan cricket, which needs drastic changes to improve its standard as per international level. “Pakistan once used to have one of the best domestic structures in the world, but unfortunately, the non-technocrats, who took over one after another, tried to copy the domestic structures of other countries and resultantly, they destroyed their own.

“It was all done deliberately just to hide their negligence, but they even didn’t know how to copy others and destroyed one of the best domestic structures of the world, due to which now Pakistan cricket has been suffering badly. An interesting thing, I want to mention here that, once Alan Smith asked me to give him in writing the promotion/demotion system of Pakistan domestic cricket and then he implemented it in England.

“Resultantly, former England captain Nasir Hossain had to play in Grade-II, as he was demoted from Grade-I to Grade-II due to his poor performance. And later, they kept on reaping fruits from our domestic structure, which they implemented in their country in true letter and spirit,” he added.

He said such was the standard of Pakistan domestic cricket that it was too tough to make it to the first class cricket and this was the major reason behind the success of our cricket. “The players used to work really hard and try to give out their best at this level, so that they may make way to the first class cricket, which, at that time, was very tough and challenging one and only the best performers used to be picked for the national team.

“In my era, a monitoring committee was formed to monitor first class cricket and they had no permission to interfere in the game as well as selection as their duty was just to monitor the players and to ensure fair and transparent selection. Now once again, we need to make such monitoring committees functional, which must ensure merit in the first class cricket. It will surely help in improving the standards of our domestic cricket.”

Criticizing the shorter format of the game, he said it always proved destructive for cricket. “India is the biggest reason behind this destruction as they started Indian Premier League, which is being blindly followed by other cricket-playing nations. For me, such format must not be in the ICC calendar, which has almost ruined the Test and One-Day cricket. “First Boycott raised voice against the shortest format and wanted it to be banned but nothing was done in this regard and this format has continuously started destroying the real cricket. Players are busy in playing different leagues throughout the year just to earn huge money in very short time and some prefer them to even their own national teams, which is highly unfortunate.”

About Pakistan Super League (PSL), he said that the PSL is also destroying Pakistan cricket. “Pakistan has luxurious grassroots talent, which if hunt and groomed with greater responsibility and given fair and transparent chances in highly-competitive first class cricket, they can become an asset of Pakistan cricket.”