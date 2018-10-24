Share:

KARACHI - The police on Tuesday registered a kidnapping-cum-murder case against officials and personnel of the Anti-Car Lifting Cell (ACLC) of the Karachi police.

An FIR No 440/18 was registered over kidnapping and murder against the ACLC officials and personnel including inspector Chaudhry Muhammad Saleem, Waqas Anwar, Shahzad Ali on the complaint of deceased Asad Imrani’s brother, Ali Akbar at the Manghopir police station. However, Additional IG Karachi Dr Amir Shaikh has ordered to initiate inquiry about to probe a matter.

A case was registered against the ACLC cops on the orders issued by a court on Monday against the ACLC cops who are accused of killing a man, Asad Imrani in a fake police encounter while hearing an application moved by the parents of Asad Imrani, who claimed that their son Imrani was killed in a fake police encounter by ACLC staff.

The applicants claimed that Imrani was first arrested, then tortured and ultimately killed on October 16. The ACLC had claimed to have killed three members of a gang allegedly involved in snatching government vehicles saying that the encounter took place when based on a tip-off a special police party intercepted a silver car near Afghan Morr on Northern Bypass, however, when signaled to stop, the occupants opened fire on the police instead. In retaliation, the police also fired back and after an exchange of fire, they killed all the three suspects on a car. The suspects killed were later identified as Ashok Kumar, Asadullah Imrani and Shahzad Abbasi.