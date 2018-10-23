Share:

Rawalpindi-The Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) has torched more than 403 kg narcotics during a drug burning ceremony here on Tuesday. Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control, was the chief guest on the occasion while foreign dignitaries, officials of Law Enforcement Agencies, high ranking military and civil officials, international partners on drug control, NGOs, civil society, sports organizations, celebrities, media persons and students from different educational Institutions were also present.

Director General (DG) ANF Maj General Musarrat Nawaz Malik welcomed the guests. DG ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik said that the menace of drugs is one of the most damaging and life crippling threat for a society and ANF is striving for its absolute elimination, to achieve the goal of a “Drug Free Society”.

He added that ANF is vigorously executing its assigned tasks with utmost dedication and determination.

He apprised that 403.882 kg of narcotics are being burnt, however, this year ANF burnt a total of 168.148 metric tons of drugs worth 673.115 million US dollars including recent drug burning ceremonies at Peshawar and Quetta. DG ANF said that ANF is continuously launching “Anti-Drug Drives” in major cities, with special focus on educational institutions.

DG ANF apprised that in 2018, ANF registered 902 cases, arrested 1077 persons involved in drug trafficking , seized 4143.960Kg Opium, 1572 Kg Morphine, 3481.242 Kg Heroin, 45120.438 Kg Hashish, 2.492 Kg Cocaine, 1621.349 Kg Amphetamine, 45.673 Kg Methamphetamine, 1.543 Kg Ecstasy Tablets, 92.370 Kg Xanax Tablets, 71.400 Kg Pranax Tablets, 57.027 Kg Cannabis, 8 Kg Poppy Straw and Precursor Chemical comprising 4283 Litres Acetic Anhydride, 3700 Litres Sulfuric Acid, 450 Litres Hydrochloric Acid, 6977 Litres Acetone, 114 Litres Ketamine and 65 Kg Crystal. He told the participants that during the year 2018, out of 898 arrested accused, 830 were given punishments, hence making a 95% successful conviction rate. Further, this year ANF has frozen assets worth Rs 39.265 Million.

DG ANF added that in the year 2018, ANF has undertaken 331 drug abuse prevention and awareness raising activities throughout the country. Talking about drug treatment facilities, he apprised that in addition to already established 3x MATRCs at Islamabad, Quetta and Karachi, ANF has established a 50x bedded Female and Juvenile Ward (25 beds for Women & 25 for Children) at existing MATRC Karachi and a 25 bedded MATRC Sukkur has also started functioning. He apprised that ANF provided free drug treatment to 914 drug addicts at its Drug Treatment Centres in year 2018.

He also highlighted the up-gradation of ANF Balochistan in respect of deployment, intelligence ability, technical capability and mobility with special focus on Gwadar in view of the CPEC.

He said Pakistan is a poppy free country since 2001 but the region produces over 90 percent of the world’s opiates which puts Pakistan in double jeopardy of being a victim as well as a transit country.

The recent inauguration of China-Pakistan Joint Border Liaison Office (BLO) at Sost Border is a great achievement which will help both the countries in countering border smuggling and sharing of experiences between the countries.

While addressing at the occasion, Secretary Ministry of Narcotics Control Capt (R) Arif Nawaz Khan stated that Pakistan is facing both internal and external threats; and under such circumstances, drug related crime is badly affecting our society.

Hence, it is mandatory to tackle this menace with iron hands. ANF is rendering extraordinary endeavours to counter drug trafficking at national and international level. The secretary lauded ANF’s achievements and its role as a specialized force in combating trafficking of illicit drugs at a national, regional and global level.

He assured his all-out support to ANF for addressing the inadequacies of the force to tackle the menace more vigorously. At the end, DG ANF Major General Musarrat Nawaz Malik thanked all the guests with the determination of making the country, region, continent and the world completely free from drugs.

ISLAMABAD: A view of the drugs set on fire.–Staff photo by Syed Mehdi