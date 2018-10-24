Share:

KARACH - An anti-terrorism court on Tuesday indicted Muttahida Qaumi Movement (MQM) leaders in 21 identical cases regarding hate speech of party founder Altaf Hussain, the court directed to produce the prosecution witnesses as the accused pleaded not guilty, until November 10.

MQM (Pakistan) leaders, Farooq Sattar, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed, Mayor Karachi Waseem Akhtar, Rauf Siddiqui and others appeared before the court in identical cases pertaining facilitating the dissemination of hateful speeches made by party founder, wherein the court indicated them, however, the accused denied the charges and opted to contest the cases. The court directed the prosecution to submit witnesses in the next hearing. The court has also extended their interim bail on their application, till the next date.

Senior MQM leaders, including Dr Farooq Sattar, Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar, Amir Khan, Khalid Maqbool Siddiqui, Rauf Siddiqui, Rashid Godil, Khawaja Izharul Hasan, Gul Faraz Khattak, Salman Mujahid, Abdul Qadir Khanzada, Khushbakht Shujaat, Shahid Pasha, Qamar Mansoor and Kanwar Naveed, along with nearly 200 party workers, have been booked in 26 identical cases of hate speech. They would be charged in the 5 remaining cases in the next date.

The court had amalgamated identical FIRs registered at different police stations in the city against the MQM leaders for allegedly facilitating and listening to the highly provocative speech of their London-based chief against the country’s security establishment.

Earlier, advocate Shaukat Hayat, the counsel for Dr Sattar and Siddiqui, moved applications seeking amalgamation of 22 or 23 identical FIRs, arguing that the alleged offence, its time and place, where it was said to have been allegedly committed, and all the nominated persons were the same. However, different complainants had got their FIRs lodged at different police stations in the city, he added.

The counsel argued that in the light of a judgment rendered by a larger bench of the Supreme Court more than one FIR could not be registered with regard to the same act. Therefore, he pleaded that all the cases may be clubbed together and the statements of all the complainants in those cases may be recorded and if any cognizable offence was made out, then a joint trial in all cases may be initiated.

In the second plea, the counsel pleaded that his clients were granted interim bail in July in these cases and they were regularly appearing before the court, therefore, their interim bail may be confirmed since there was no likelihood of them to abscond from the court.

Separately, the ATC-II judge also fixed November3 indictment of the MQM leaders Dr Sattar, Amir Khan, Kanwar Naveed and others in two identical cases pertaining to allegedly listening to the highly provocative speech of the MQM chief on Aug 22, 2016 outside the Karachi Press Club that triggered a violent protest, arson attacks and ransacking of media houses.

Nearly two dozen cases were registered against them at the Artillery Maidan, Malir City, Sohrab Goth and other police stations by the individuals.