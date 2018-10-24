Share:

ISLAMABAD - Construction work on Diamer Bhasha dam is unlikely to start next year as the deadline has now been extended to April 2020.

A parliamentary committee was informed Tuesday that out of total 37,500 acres of land required for Diamer Bhasha Dam, 83 percent has been acquired and the project is likely to start by April 2020. The Senate Standing Committee on Power which met here with Senator Fida Muhammad Khan in the chair was informed that work on Mohmand Dam is likely to start by April 2019 and would complete by 2025.

Secretary Power Division Irfan Ali informed that there would be two power generation houses of Bhasha Dam with one each in Gilgit-Baltistan and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and it will be completed in 2028, said the power ministry official.

Minister for Power Umar Ayub Khan while briefing the committee said that the circular debt in power sector has reached Rs1.3 trillion. We are going to initiate a strong action against power thieves and first, we would catch big fish. He also said that there is a shortage of meter readers in DISCOs and in some places for 20,000 houses there is only one meter reader.

The minister further said that no development and up-gradation work has been done on distribution systems at HESCO, PESCO, SEPCO, QESCO and TESCO. He said that for up-gradation of power distribution system in the country, a huge $5 billion is required.

Showing concern about the unavailability of electricity in Gwadar, Chairman of the committee said that Gwadar has become the centre of importance but there is no electricity, which is injustice with the area. The committee was informed that in Makran division line losses are 90 per cent and there are no go areas with illegal connections.

The official of the power division informed that due to shortfall of 90 per cent recovery in electricity bills in Balochistan, power supply is being supplied according to already formed policy. The official said that the biggest issue is of 29,000 agriculture tube-wells there. Of their bills, 10 per cent is being paid by farmer, 40 per cent province and remaining fifty per cent by the federal government. Their arrears have reached in tens of billions.

Secretary Power further informed the committee that K-Electric could not be handed over to Shanghai Electric unless the utility clears the arrears of federal government which are pending for long time. The committee was informed that agreement of 650 MWs electricity supply to K-Electric has expired in Jan 2015 while it is still getting this electricity from national grid.

He told the committee that there is serious issue of power transmission lines which are not bearing the load of required electricity.

He also said that the government is planning to install devices on cables from transformer to electric meter to control power theft and also starting a campaign against theft with the support of provinces.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO) CEO said that we have no such system to gauge losses of domestic, industrial and commercial consumers. He said that a theft of four million units of in a factory has been exposed and the action against it is under process.

Senator Nauman Wazir said that in Ramazan, electricity was supplied to the feeders where losses were as much as 95per cent which caused a loss of Rs40 billion to the exchequer.

Nauman wazir proposed that the free units which are given to the employees of the power sector should be made part of their salaries. By making it as part of their salaries, they would be unable to sell it to other users.