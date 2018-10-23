Share:

Islamabad-Capital Development Authority (CDA) had allocated funds amounting to Rs3,000 million for the acquisition of land and payment of built up property in Islamabad. According to budgetary documents, Rs1000 million have been allocated for the infrastructure development of Sector I-15, Rs500 million have been proposed for the construction of grade separation facility at intersection of 7th Avenue with Khayaban-e-Suharwardy and Kashmir Highway, Rs100 million for construction of land fill site, Rs100 million for construction of cultural complex at Shakarparian, Rs100 million for construction of Service Road (South) of Blue Area, sector E-11 and Rs100 million for provision of water and sewerage services in F-8/F-9, Blue Area. Similarly construction of major roads of Model Village Kuri would be also developed during the financial year 2018-19 and in this context funds amounting to Rs100 million have been approved during the meeting. Master Plan of the Islamabad would also be reviewed during financial year 2018-19 and necessary funds amounting to Rs100 million have been allocated for the purpose.

During the financial year 2018-19, funds amounting to Rs100 million for construction of Barma Bridge at Lehtrar Road, Rs100 millions for construction of Orchard Scheme Murree Road and funds amounting to Rs100 million for refunds have been allocated for refund to the allottees of flats of sector I-15.