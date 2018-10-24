Share:

KARACHI - Adviser to CM on Information, Law & Anti-Corruption, Barrister Murtaza Wahab has said that the federation should stop water theft instead of hurling threats.

He said that instead of solving country’s problems, PTI is violating the constitution, adding that the 18th constitutional amendment is not heavenly but constitutional scripture is definitely. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that only PPP has taken practical steps to overcome water crisis. He further said that PTI’s Naeem ul Haq does not aware about utility stores in PPP’s tenure was a profitable institution and privatisation of utility stores is not acceptable. Also, Murtaza slammed Punjab Information Minister Fayyaz Chohan’s statement regarding former President Asif Ali Zardari and said that Fayyaz Chohan was playing a role of mercenary. The Minister said that Asif Ali Zardari had never been deterred by false and frivolous cases, adding that Chohan should not be worried for Asif Ali Zardari and instead he must be anxious for the fate of for his own party chief. Wahab said that the Tsunami had in a short span of time ruined every fabric of the society and PM Niazi did not visit the United Nations owing to fear.

He further said that a reign of terror had been unleashed against the opposition in anticipation of massive protest against the government.

Barrister Murtaza Wahab has also flayed utterances of Punjab Information Minister, Fayaz Chohan attributing to former President Asif Ali Zardari and said that some PTI Ministers had made it as their daily habit to talk against Asif Ali Zardari and Chohan’s utterances proved that he was following this syndrome.

It was most unfortunate, he said, that a person, had become prime minister of the country who had been involved in Bani Gala land grabbing episode and all the notorious persons who had been involved in land grabbing in Sindh, Punjab & KPK had now joined hands of Imran Khan, the advisor added. He said that flawed and clumsy-fashioned policies of Imran Khan had indeed ruined downtrodden people of the country as these people were now getting heavy monthly electricity and gas bills as compared to their salaries, he concluded.