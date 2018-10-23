Share:

Rawalpindi-A court of law on Tuesday rejected the bail plea of an accused involved in grabbing the lands of overseas Pakistanis by manufacturing bogus pro-notes and affidavits. Additional and Session Judge Rawalpindi Sheikh Irfan heard the appeal and rejected the bail of Ghulam Fareed for not appearing before court despite repeated summons. The judge also issued arrest warrants for accused Ghulam Fareed. According to police, a British national of Pakistani origin Haji Muhammad Jamil registered a case against Ghulam Fareed, Zafar Iqbal, Tariq Habib Bhatti, Nadim Ijaz, Inayyat Ullah and others with Police Station Civil Line on charges of grabbing his land by preparing fake pro-notes and affidavits.

An accused named Inayyat Ullah was held by police and sent to jail. However, Ghulam Fareed had obtained interim bail from court but did not appear before investigators or court for investigation.

Earlier, the prosecution told the judge that Ghulam Fareed along with his gang was involved in land grabbing and scores of cases were registered against the gang in twin cities. The prosecution also told the court that the ring leader Ghulam Fareed had not turned up before court after issuance of scores of summons.

Therefore, the bail of accused should be cancelled, the prosecution pleaded. The judge rejected the bail and ordered police to arrest the accused.