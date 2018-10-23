Share:

MIRPUR (AJK)-The AJK government gave final touches to the scheduled celebration of its 71st anniversary with great enthusiasm on Wednesday (today). A high level meeting gave final touches to the scheduled observance of the anniversary of the AJK government. Senior officials of the AJK government attended the meeting.

The meeting finalised the daylong programs to celebrate the founding anniversary. Meanwhile, AJK Director General Public Relation (DGPR) Raja Azhar Iqbal said that the 71st founding day of Azad Jammu and Kashmir government will be celebrated with full zest and zeal. Talking to this Correspondent on Tuesday, the DGPR said that the month of October is of great historical significance for the people and government of AJK.

He said that it is the same month when an independent state came into existence under the fold of Azad Jammu & Kashmir flag through a historical war in 1947.

Referring to the rapid progress of the AJK, he underlined that the deadly earthquake of October 8, 2005 had turned bulk of the AJK state into rubble and more than 75,000 people embraced shahadat (martyrdom). But people of the state, particularly with the help of global community, people of Pakistan and Pak Army, the state now built up again with integrated phased reconstruction and rehabilitation programme.

He said that media should lend all of their professional skills and energies for keeping people well aware of their due responsibilities for keeping high the Kashmir Freedom movement on the historical occasion. “Youth can be part of movement through due information and guideline”, he concluded.