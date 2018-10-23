Share:

Rawalpindi-The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Dr Umer Jahangir has ordered to ensure foolproof security arrangements for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He also urged the Ulema to play a vital role in promoting brotherhood, peace and tranquillity so that the police and other law enforcement agencies could provide a peaceful atmosphere to the citizens. The DC, who is also holding additional charge of Commissioner, expressed these views during a high level meeting with members of District Peace Committee here on Tuesday. The meeting was also attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner (General) Maliha Lodhi, Additional Deputy Commissioner (Finance and Planning) Waqas Ahmed, Assistant Commissioner Cannt Zahid Khan, AC City Naheem Afzal, AC Saddar Omar Sherazi, AC Gujar Khan Marzia Saleem, AC Taxila Sidra Anwar, AC Kahuta Zaheer Ahmed, Managing Director Rawalpindi Solid Waste Management Company Dr Rizwan Sherdil, Civil Defence Officer Sanjida Khanum and officials of district government and Rescue 1122.

Addressing the meeting, DC Dr Umer Jahangir said the district government and the police had made extraordinary arrangements to protect the mourners during Muharram ul Harram and now again the police and other law enforcement agencies should shield the Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA). He said the main procession of Chehlum should be protected. He ordered the municipal corporation high ups to repair all the street lights along the routes of the main procession besides installing and repairing the CCTV cameras. He also asked WASA and RSWM officials to ensure cleanliness of routes and for the provision of uninterrupted water supply to the participants of the procession.

He said the use of loudspeaker has been banned and the police and other law enforcement agencies are making security arrangements to guard the processions in the district.