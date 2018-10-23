Share:

Islamabad-Deputy Mayor, Nanchang City, China Mr. Ling Wie met with Mayor Islamabad Sheikh Anser Aziz here on Tuesday.

On this occasion, other members of delegation along with Deputy Mayor, Nanchang city were also present. While officers of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad Director Sanitation, Director Admin/ HR, Director Municipal Administration, Director Environment and Director Public Relation were also present in the meeting.

The Mayor warmly welcomed the Deputy Mayor on behalf of the Islamabad citizens and said that the first time responsibility of the City is reposed to elected representative in shape of Metropolitan Corporation Islamabad (MCI). Mayor informed the delegation that MCI is taking concrete steps to provide State of the Art facilities to the residents of Islamabad. He emphasized that keen interest of the Deputy Mayor, Nanchang City in various projects reflect the indispensable Pak-China friendships. He informed that MCI is already working on Solid Waste Management project, production of energy from garbage, Electric bus project besides the projects of Chairlift and amusement park in the city of Islamabad. Both the Pakistan and China can utilize the technology with each other. He further invited the Deputy Mayor that working relations groups of each municipality can work together in these projects.

The Mayor said that after the inception of MCI, they have increased mutual coordination with the municipalities of different countries. As a result, cities of different countries are recognized with Islamabad as “Twin City”. He told the delegate during the meeting that MCI is also working to replace the old water supply infrastructure with modern infrastructure. He further added that street light of Islamabad city is being replaced with the new one with the passage of time.

The Mayor during the meeting said it is a pleasure to work with our Chinese brothers for uplift projects in Islamabad. He lauded the sincerity and commitment of China for prosperity in Pakistan and vowed to further expand the area of cooperation and consultations with the Chinese in the best interest of the two countries.