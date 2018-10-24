Share:

ISLAMABAD - Former first class cricketer Asif Faridi has announced to establish two academies in Rawalpindi and Islamabad to find and groom the local talent for the national team.

Talking to The Nation, Asif Faridi, who was based in USA for last 30 years, has returned home and feels this is the right time to pay back to him homeland. “Today whatever I am is just because of my country. I am here because ‘Imran Khan had said that the things will be changed now’. I have great ideas to implement and get the best outcome from highly talented local players.

“I had been running two cricket academies in USA and two of my students are playing for USA. I have more than 150 students there and I am not charging a single penny from them rather I also bear their lunch and expenditures required to travel to other states.”

Faridi, who is a staunch follower of Sufi Saint Hazrat Fareed Ganj Shahkar, said: “Many professionals in Pakistan don’t know the art of coaching and they are just passing on the knowledge available in books, which is not a right approach. I know well what the basic requirements of a player are.

“I will not only establish a world class academy, but it will also include all the modern-day requirements like gym and other facilities. Let me assure all that my academies won’t charge a single penny from the players and I will ensure money through sponsors and parents, who could afford, as they would be provided bank accounts of the academies as if they want to contribute, they will be free deposit whatever they like to. I will also never have any hold of finances as a separate committee will be formed in this regard to run all the financial affairs and they will have audit every year,” he added.

Faridi said he is disappointed to witness that Punjab government has established cricket grounds at Degree College, Muslim High School, Jamia High School and Government Viqar-un-Nisa Women College, but all these grounds are closed by the school or college administrations. “It is not a step in right direction rather it is depriving the youth of playing the game and will harm Pakistan cricket baldy. Like PM Imran had said that school cricket is very important, I also believe in this philosophy and I feel it is the right time when Punjab government must interfere and allow kids to start cricket at these venues.”

The former cricketer said different mafias had occupied the cricket grounds of twin cities and not allowing the genuine talent to play and they are not ready to let the local players get their due share of playing for their respective regions. “I am invited by some high-profile personalities and they have requested me to play my role.

“Now I am here to stay and won’t let same old mafias to destroy the careers of youngsters, like they did to me and a number of other talented players of this region. I am not in a mood to waste my time in irrelevant things and instead I will start the international-standard academies in next six months. I am here with a challenge to bring regional as well as national cricket to new heights.”

He said the question arises here that why the country has been facing acute shortage of genuine fast bowlers, who couldn’t bowl with the speed of 140 and above. “The reason is simple that they don’t know which muscles they need to utilise, what diet they have to take and what kind of exercise is important for them.

“I will not only provide the country a number of genuine fast bowlers, but also make them physically and mentally super fit. They are going to serve Pakistan cricket in the years to come. The only criterion of selection in my academies will be merit. I will get employment to run my day-to-day affairs and I know soon I will get a good and reasonable job,” he added.

“I have offers of joining PCB and I may accept it, but right now, I want to start work on my plans and then I will accept offers. I am ready to work for school and college cricket and want to run the academies in the best possible manner. My academies name will be ‘Pak Speed Master’, as I want to focus on fast bowlers in first phase. I am committed to produce quality pacers for the country, who serve the country at international level and win glories for it,” Faridi concluded.