ISLAMABAD - The PTI government, ignoring the requisition submitted by the opposition, has summoned a regular National Assembly session on October 29, which is expected to witness a heated debate on government’s two-month performance.

The opposition had made a failed attempt to call the lower house session of parliament on its requisition in the current week.

The main purpose of submitting the requisition was to produce opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif as earlier as possible in the house.

However, President Arif Alvi has summoned a regular National Assembly session that would continue for around a week.On the other hand, the opposition side has planned to call all parties conference (APC) to discuss performance of PTI government. PPP-P Co-Chairman Asif Ali Zardari, the other day (Monday), had hinted at launching an anti-government movement. Zardari had visited MMA chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman, where they agreed to call an all parties conference of the opposition parties to develop a joint strategy against the government.

Sources said that opposition will try to call APC before the National Assembly session to evolve a combined strategy about the incumbent government. The PML-N, sources said, will join hands with the opposition parties in the APC.

The upcoming session is expected to see a heated discussion between the government and opposition parties over the current economic situation and other matters in the country.

The opposition parties, mainly (PML-N), will also hold a meeting with speaker office requesting him to issue production order for opposition leader Shehbaz Sharif. Leader of the Opposition Shehbaz Sharif is likely to be produced once again in the National Assembly under the production order.

The production order for Shehbaz to attend proceedings of the house will this time be produced by deputy speaker of the National Assembly as Speaker Asad Qaiser is out of the country for a couple of days.

Shehbaz, sources said, may once again deliver a speech on his current trial related to his arrest by NAB authorities in the upcoming National Assembly session.

The leader of the Opposition in the National Assembly is currently in NAB custody in connection with Ashiana Housing Scheme scam.

Opposition leader, in the previous NA session, was brought to the house to attend the assembly session. The session was convened on request of the opposition.

According to agenda of the first sitting of the National Assembly, the house will conduct debate on the presidential address to both houses assembled on last month (September 17).

In another call-attention notice, the lawmakers will raise the matter about removal of encroachments from the forest land in Islamabad to protect environment.

A call-attention notice moved by the PPP-P lawmakers regarding the blockage of one million computerised National Identity Cards (NICs) of the people will also be taken up in this session.