LOS ANGELES:- Guillermo del Toro’s first movie after winning Oscars for “The Color of Water” will be a stop-motion animated version of the classic Pinocchio, Netflix said on other day. “No art form has influenced my life and my work more than animation and no single character in history has had as deep of a personal connection to me as Pinocchio,” del Toro said. The feature length film of “my version of this strange puppet-turned-real-boy” will be a musical set in 1930s Italy. “Pinocchio is an innocent soul with an uncaring father who gets lost in a world he cannot comprehend,” del Toro said.