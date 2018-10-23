Share:

ATTOCK-The healthcare of locals, especially the women and children is at stake as the Basic Health Unit (BHU) providing services in a remote area of Hassanabdal has been without electricity for the last three months.

The electricity service of BHU Khuda, located in rural and remote area, has been severed by the Islamabad Electric Supply Company Hassanabdal circle allegedly due to non-payment of electricity bill for consecutive three months.

“The treatment of patients is at stake, especially mother and child healthcare is in complete distress,” said an official of the BHU, who wished not to be named. She added that the centre is the only public sector health service provider to the rural area and due to unavailability of the electricity, the staffers are compelled to carry out delivery process is being conducted in the candlelight.

She said that the unavailability of the electricity has put the lives of the patients, especially the mother and newborn babies at stake. Another official told this reporter that the disconnection of electricity supply has also put at stake the anti-polio, anti-measles and other vaccines stored at the centre.

He said that as the anti measles campaign in under process, the storage of the vaccine in cold was not possible. He told that patients between 50 and 85 used to visit the BHU on a daily-basis.

Families of lady health workers residing in four residential quarters within the premises of the rural health centre were also suffering problems due to suspension of electric supply. “No electricity means no water as the water pump is run on electricity and dozens of family members of the staff suffering and unable to fulfil domestic work due to unavailability of power supply in the residential area,” said an employee residing in the family quarter.