LAHORE - Punjab Assembly Speaker Parvez Elahi Tuesday said Leader of the Opposition Hamza Shehbaz is using unparliamentarily language.

Talking to the media, he said constitution is supreme in the parliamentary proceedings and as speaker he is duty bound to uphold the constitution and law in the House. “The base and derogatory language being used by Leader of the Opposition has no example in the past and the same cannot be given countenance,” he said. He also recalled the PML-N tenure power when the PA Speaker suspended membership of the PTI MPAs, then in Opposition, for four times when their guilt was not that severe as did the PML-N on the budget day in the assembly.

He said they were actually 12 members of the PML-N involved in vandalism in the Assembly but action only against six has been initiated. He said A special committee will assess quantum of damage and the responsible members for the same will be charged. He also clarified that the cases against Shehbaz Sharif were framed when he himself was the CM and his elder brother was PM.

NAB is independently going ahead with these cases wherein the Punjab Assembly, the government or the Ministers do not have any role, he added. He said given these facts, why PML-N created scene on the floor of the House, is beyond comprehension.