LAHORE - The PHC Wednesday imposed a Rs300,000 fine on Iqra Medical Complex for issuing an inaccurate report. Addressing Sheraz Ahmed Jalib’s complaint, the PHC board also issued directives to the authorities to write to the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), which accredited Iqra Medical Complex to do medical tests of people aspiring to work in the Gulf.

Jalib complained to the PHC that the complex issued him an inaccurate report. He alleged the report declared him a tuberculosis patient and cost him his job in Saudi Arabia. “Test reports of other laboratories found him healthy,” he claimed. A PHC board, after a thorough investigation, found that the report was inaccurate. The board suggested that a letter should be written to the GCC to suspend services of Iqra Medical Complex for medical examination. Moreover, the GCC may be informed about malpractices of the Gulf-approved medical centres, as alleged in complaints. The board also directed the directorate of licencing to reassess testing facilities at the complex.