LOS ANGELES-Jennifer Aniston found it hard to maintain her famous ‘Rachel’ haircut for ‘Friends’. The 49-year-old actress became a hair style icon in the mid-90s when she sported the feathered bob style which was copied by countless women all over the world.

The famous look was created by her hairstylist and close friend Chris McMillan, but the problem Jennifer had was that if he wasn’t around she couldn’t tease her locks into the correct shape herself.

Jenner was on hand to present Chris with the Hairstylist of the Year prize at the 2018 InStyle Awards on Monday night.

, and she said: ‘’If you’ve ever been within 10 feet of Chris, I’m sure he’s had his hands all over your hair, whether you want it or not. We love that about you.

‘’The amount of photo shoots, films, and commercials. Everyone, about 70 or 90 per cent - if not all of the crew - will leave with a McMillan haircut. It doesn’t matter if you wanted it or not. You leave, you feel beautiful, you feel alive. Then you feel screwed, because nobody has the ability to actually do what Chris did to this haircut.

‘’I used to call it ‘The Rachel’ hair, because I got that haircut, that was like, ‘Wow this is amazing,’ and then I was totally left with this frizzy mop on my head, because I had no idea how to do what he did. Nobody seems to know how to do what Chris does.’’

Jenner continued to praise Chris for his talents with scissors and a brush and also for his charity work and huge heart.

She said: ‘’I sometimes wonder if Chris is more an undercover healer than a hairdresser. He just makes everyone feel better as much as look better. From the teachers he donates haircuts to the women and men going through chemo who need their heads shaved with dignity and grace.’’

Other winners at the ceremony, which was held at the Getty Museum in Los Angeles, included Julia Roberts who received the Style Icon accolade and Elizabeth Stewart, who was named Stylist of the Year for her work on various Oscars dresses, and Clare Waight Keller who was named Fashion Designer of the Year for designing Duchess Meghan’s wedding dress.