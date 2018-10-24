Share:

LAHORE - Justice Muhammad Anwarul Haq Tuesday took oath as the 47th Chief Justice of the Lahore High Court. Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar administered the oath to Justice Haq at a ceremony at Governor House.

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, LHC judges, provincial ministers and lawyers attended the event.

The newly sworn in Chief Justice Haq also received guard of honor by a police contingent on his arrival at the Lahore High Court. The confirmed judges include Justice Mujahid Mustaqeem Ahmad, Justice Asjad Javaid Ghural, Justice Tariq Saleem Sheikh, Justice Jawad Hassan, Justice Muzamil Akhtar Shabbir and Justice Ch. Abdul Aziz. The newly appointed additional judges include Justice Anwarul Haq Pannun, Justice Farooq Haider, Justice Shakilur Rehman Khan, Justice Muhammad Waheed Khan, Justice Ahmad Raza, Justice Rasaal Hassan Syed, Justice Asim Hafeez and Justice Sadiq Mahmud Khurram.

Meanwhile, Chief Justice Haq issued transfer and postings orders of different officers of the court. According to a notification, Registrar Bahadar Ali Khan has been relieved from the position while District & Sessions Judge Shakeel Ahmad has been posted as registrar. District & Sessions Judge Bushra Zaman has been posted as director general of district judiciary and District & Sessions Judge Jawadul Hassan has been posted as staff officer of the chief justice.