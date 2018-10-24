Share:

Karachi - The inauguration ceremony of National Seerat Conference titled “Political, Economic and Societal Issues and their Solutions in the light of Seerat Tayyaba” will be held on October 24, 2018 at Arts Auditorium of Karachi University at 9:30am.

Federal Minister for Religious Affairs Prof Dr Peer Noorul Haq Qadri will be the chief guest while Vice Chancellor KU Prof Dr Muhammad Ajmal Khan will preside the occasion. Prof Dr Ziaul Haq, Director General Islamic Research Institute, Islamabad will deliver the keynote address while Director Seerat Chair Prof Dr Muhammad Ahmed Qadri will deliver the welcome address.