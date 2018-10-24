Share:

The Lahore High Court Tuesday allowed 10-day protective bail to Muhammad Safdar, son-in-law of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif, barring the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) from arresting him. A division bench headed by Justice Ali Baqar Najafi and comprising Justice Shahid Bilal Hassan passed the order on the petition moved by Captain (r) Safdar. The court also directed the petitioner to deposit two bail bonds of Rs500,000 each. Mr Safdar also appeared before the bench. Advocate Azam Nazir Tarar contended before the bench that the NAB-KP initiated an inquiry against his client (Safdar) on the allegations of accumulating assets beyond means. He said the bureau kept issuing summons to Mr Safdar at his old residence in Mansehra, whereas he had been living in Lahore since long. The counsel said that the petitioner could not respond to the NAB summons and join the inquiry on time. He apprehended that the NAB would take the petitioner into custody, because it had adopted the same practice of arresting people on the ground to hold inquiry despite joining the investigations. He also apprised the court that the petitioner was a law abiding citizen and wanted to join the investigation despite that the charges against him had not been mentioned clearly in the summons. He prayed the court to allow protective bail to his client so that he could appear before the NAB for investigation.–Staff Reporter