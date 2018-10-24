Share:

KARACHI - Mayor Karachi Wasim Akhtar urged the business and traders community in Karachi to own their city and join hands with KMC as this would help solving city problems.

The trader community has important role in the progress of the country and therefore they would be provided with better facilities.

He expressed these views in a meeting with the delegation of Karachi Chamber of Commerce and delegation of Pakistan Tanneries Association in his office on Tuesday.

Mayor Karachi said that the municipal utility tax charges have been utilized for betterment of the city and for providing maximum municipal facilities to residential as well as commercial areas and industrial zones in Karachi.

On this occasion the delegation of PTA informed the Mayor that Korangi Sector 7-A is at present the biggest zone of tanners in Pakistan where over 400 units located out of which 200 plus are tanner’s factories.

They said that this area facing problems of sanitation and it should be cleaned properly. The Mayor Karachi said that the cleaning work is associated to the Sindh Solid Waste Management Board and the DMC, however, KMC will soon start cleaning of storm water drain in this area.

He also urged the industry owners to take part in the tree planation works and ensure more and more plantation and greenery in their area.

Talking to delegation of KCCI, the Mayor said that all possible convenience will be given to the shopkeepers of KMC markets in their payment of dues. He said that the KCCI is an important representative body of the small traders in Karachi and its members are mostly from the dense areas of the city. “We want to take them on board in the journey of betterment and development of Karachi,” he concluded.

Meanwhile, Metropolitan Commissioner Dr. Syed Saif ur Rehman chaired a meeting in KMC Head Office with the delegation of World Bank Mission on Maximizing Finance for Development (MFD) in Pakistan and KMC departmental heads.

The World Bank delegation comprising of senior financial sector specialist Namoos Zaheer, lead financial sector specialist Marius Vismantas, senior economist Amjad Bashir, OPS Officer and economist Rafay Khan asked many questions about the municipal system and its financial setup.

The Metropolitan Commissioner said that Karachi is the seventh biggest city of the world and its population crossed 30 million mar already. The city needs special development plan and its implementation on grass root level. He said that KMC will provide all possible cooperation in any plan for the betterment of Karachi and its citizens.

Metropolitan Commissioner on this occasion through a detailed presentation apprised the delegation about the KMC remits and control of land by various authorities in Karachi.

He said that the land owned by KMC can be utilized for providing better facilities to people and therefore the department is working out all possibilities for usage of this asset.

He said that the coastal belt in Karachi can have well standard recreation facilities for citizens as well as visitors. He said that we are in regular touch with the world bank and other concerned organization and wants to improve the city conditions so that problems at grass root level could be solved early.