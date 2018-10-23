Share:

Islamabad-Federal Minister for Health Aamer Mehmood Kiani on Tuesday expressed concerns over delay by private schools regarding permission for the measles vaccination campaign. The statement issued said that the Federal Health Minister Aamer Mehmood Kiani is monitoring the National Measles Campaign by visiting health centres in the outskirts of Islamabad. While talking to the media on a monitoring visit, Minister highlighted the need of compliance by private schools to the National Measles Campaign to ensure optimum coverage. Aamer Mehmood Kiani expressed his concern over delays in granting permission by private school authorities for measles vaccination while underlining the requisite of coordination of all departments to run a successful measles campaign. Aamer Mehmood Kiani further highlighted the magnitude of the two week long campaign targeting approx 32.5 million children between ages of 9 months to 5 years. He further commended the Government lead efforts where more than 50% of the target has already been achieved by the frontline workers.

Federal Minister during his remarks further reiterated the commitment of the Federal Government to upgrade health sector of the country. “In line with the vision of the Prime Minister Pakistan, Imran Khan, our prime goal is to strengthen health and education to enhance human development index of the country”, opined Aamer Mehmood Kiani at the occasion. The Minister also stressed upon the revamping of overall health sector in a bid to accelerate its service delivery. Following the field visit, the Federal Health Minister visited the National Measles Control Room to monitor real time coverage of the Measles Campaign. Dr Syed Saqlain Ahmad Gilani, National Program Manager briefed him on the procedure of real time data collection at the Control Room. “Data from across the country is submitted by provincial and district level teams through android app to the centralized National Control Room. Teams at the National Control Room analyze the data, identify issues, take immediate measures to address the challenges or mitigate the effects, shared Dr Syed Saqlain Ahmad Gilani while apprising the minister on the operations of the control room. Aamer Mehmood Kiani appreciated the joint efforts of the Officials of the EPI, development partners, GAVI, UNICEF and WHO to extend their assistance in making apt arrangements for the Measles Campaign.