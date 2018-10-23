Share:

Rawalpindi-The provincial minister for health Dr Yasmin Rashid said that the government is planning to recruit 125 nurses in two allied hospitals for providing better health facilities to the patients.

She said the government would also build more wards and overcome bed shortage in upcoming days. Dr Yasmin Rashid expressed these views while talking to media men on Tuesday after paying a surprise visit to District Headquarters (DHQ) Hospital and Holy Family Hospital on Tuesday.

She was accompanied by Vice Chancellor (VC) Rawalpindi Medical University (RMU) Prof Dr Muhammad Umar, HFH Head of Gynae Department Prof Dr Rizwana Chaudhry, Medical Superintendent (MS) Dr Shehzad and other senior doctors.

Addressing the media, Dr Yasmin Rashid also claimed that PTI government brought a considerable change in the allied hospitals in the first two months. She said free of cost medicines were available in the emergency departments of all the government run hospitals. She vowed the government would also build new teaching hospitals in Attock and Mianwali lessen the load of patients on allied hospitals.