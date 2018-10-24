Share:

LAHORE NAFL, one of the affiliated companies of Nishat Group, has entered into a joint venture agreement with SÜTAS, one of the largest producers of milk and dairy products in Turkey, for the manufacturing, marketing and sale of premium dairy products in Pakistan and development of Pakistan’s dairy sector.

The agreement was signed at a ceremony held at Nishat Hotel, Emporium Mall, by Ms Sadia Mansha, executive director NAFL, on behalf of NAFL, and jointly by MuharremYilmaz, chairman SUTAS and Ms Aynur Duygu Yilmaz, Board Member SÜTAS on behalf of SÜTAS.

NAFL and SÜTAS will be setting up a manufacturing facility in Pakistan to produce a variety of premium dairy products, keeping in mind the dynamics of Pakistan’s dairy sector and the current gaps in consumer demand. They have agreed to establish a joint venture company with equal shareholding ratio, with the objective to produce, market, distribute and sell premium dairy products within the country. The joint venture company shall be a public limited company incorporated under the laws of Pakistan with its registered office in Lahore, Pakistan.