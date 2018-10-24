Share:

KARACHI - An employee of Sindh health department on Tuesday reached the Sindh High Court after getting registered in FIR by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) for not paying tax through running a company.

An office assistant (naib qasid), Muhammad Zahid, filed an application by submitting that he came to know through FBR notice that a company named “Messrs Mark Enterprise” was registered in his name which was also a defaulter, he added that he had nothing to do with the company.

The government employee stated that the income tax department served him a notice for recovery of Rs16 million in taxes. “I was shocked after receiving the notice because neither did I have an account in the mentioned bank nor the money to make such hefty transactions through any company,” he said in the petition.

Muhammad Zahid, a resident of Korangi Town, Karachi, has also informed the court that he had approached FBR, Income Tax and Police Department informing them in this regard, but instead of providing him legal assistance, a legal proceeding was initiated with launching a case of a tax thief against him.

A SHC bench headed by Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar was hearing the plea has expressed annoyance and wondered that how it was possible for a lower grade government employee to have such a big company. The bench remarked that the initiative should be taken to oust the plaintiff from the crisis.

The plaintiff stated that in 2016, the officials of Income Tax Department raided his house and directed him to report at their office.

He also informed the court that the FBR has seized his salary account instead of the fake bank account of the said company; he added that he was not able to withdraw his salary. He had also got pre-arrest bail from customs court. “I worked with polio campaign and had submitted copies of his NIC to many departments, and I am not sure that who had opened a company through his NIC,” said the petitioner, adding that instead of chasing involved culprits, the law enforcers had launched a case against him.

The petitioner pleaded the court to issue order to the concern department to initiate probe of the matter, and acquit him from the case.

The court sought copies of the FBR notices in the next date and stopped harassment to the plaintiff.