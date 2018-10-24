LANZHOU - A new rail and road cargo service was launched Tuesday, linking Lanzhou, capital of northwest China's Gansu Province, with Islamabad in Pakistan.

The first train carrying 30 carriages of mechanical equipment, auto parts and daily necessities left a logistics centre Tuesday morning in Lanzhou, bound for Kashgar in Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region. The goods will then be transported to Islamabad by a highway.

According to Luo Zhe, deputy director with the management committee of the International Land Port of Gansu (Lanzhou), the 4,500-km trip will take 13 days, around 15 days less than the traditional sea route.

This was the second freight train service launched by Gansu to south Asia. In 2016, a rail and road cargo service opened between Lanzhou and Kathmandu, Nepal.

"I hope the new rail and road cargo service can set a good example for cooperation between China and Pakistan and encourage more countries and regions to join the Belt and Road Initiative," Luo said.