Share:

LAHORE - A local firm and Chinese company are jointly set to introduce heat resistant rice variety for the first time in country’s history.

The variety ‘LP18’ will be commercially available for sowing in Pakistan from the next year. The main objective behind introduction of this modern seed is controlling the damage to yield during high temperature season.

Agriculture scientists of Guard Agricultural Research & Services (Ltd) and Chinese hybrid rice giant Longping Hi-tech conducted a series of research to develop this modern variety. A group of Agriculture Journalists Association visited the areas of Sindh to study the development in agriculture sector of Sindh where the seed will be launched initially.

“Guard and Longping are jointly introducing heat-tolerant variety in Sindh as the province is experiencing extreme heat for last some years, causing damage to rice yield,” announced Shahrukh Malik, Guard Group Senior Executive, while addressing a farmers’ gathering in Larkana.

He said company was also working on introducing such seeds of different crops and vegetables with the major focus on rice which could face the wrath of climate change and produce more. He said company was working on a plan to produce 95 per cent of the total hybrid seed being used in Pakistan in the rice sector within the country. The move, he believed, will reduce country’s dependence on imports. He hinted the goal will be achieved in next two years, brining Pakistan into the ranks of rice seed exporting club.

Longping High-Tech representative speaking on this occasion said the company was working in agricultural sector of Pakistan for last 20 years. Guard and Longping, he said, enjoyed 40 percent share of country’s hybrid rice market. He informed farmers that more research was underway to produce saline resistance, Basmati hybrid and more heat tolerant varieties.

“China is not only selling seeds but transferring technology to its partners. Both companies exported a small consignment of rice seed recently on the pilot basis.”

Larkana Chamber of Commerce & Industry President Abdul Ghaffar Sheikh also spoke on occasion and appreciated the efforts of the companies for brining betterment in Sindh agriculture sector.