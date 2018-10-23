Share:

We must raise girls to be brave not perfect, we should make them bold to take risks and face the failure. most of the girls are taught to avoid risk and failure and they are taught to play safe. We are raising our girls to be perfect; somehow we are forcing them to be perfect only the cause is that the society will not accept them.

On other hand we are raising boys to be brave and teaching them to play rough and we habituate them to take risks because of that they find difficult material to be a challenge and they find it energizing. We have to teach girls to be comfortable with imperfection we have to teach them to be fearless and we have to show them that they will be accepted and loved not for being ideal but for being courageous.

NIRMAL KALHORO,

Dadu, October 12.