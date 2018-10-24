Share:

KARACHI - Scores of nurses have continued protest demonstration and staged sit-in outside the Karachi Press Club to press Sindh government for the acceptance and implementation of their genuine demands.

Some schedule surgeries were postponed at Dr Ruth Pfau Civil Hospital Karachi, Jinnah Postgraduate Medical Centre, National Institute of Child Health and others city hospitals. The other hospitals reported a similar situation; however emergencies and ICUs remained functional as per routine.

The protest demonstration was organised by Joint Nurses Action Committee (JNAC) comprised Provincial Nurses Association (PNA) and Private School Nursing Association (PSNA). The protesters were carrying banners and placards inscribed with demands.

The nurses’ protest worsened the patient care in almost all the major Sindh government. The visiting and admitted patients had to suffer as the outpatients departments and wards almost remained non-functional due to the absence of nurses.

President Young Nurses Association (YNA), Sindh, Aijaz Ali Kaleri said protest demonstration and stage sit-in would be continue until the acceptance and implementation on their 10 genuine demands. He said nurses would announce future line of action of October 25, 2018 after consultation.

He demanded of the Sindh health department to implement on 5-tier formula for nurses, announce health professional allowance, increase stipend of nursing students, nursing schools be allowed DDO powers, establishment of nursing university, creation of 14,000 new jobs and others.

A delegation of Young Doctors Association Sindh led by Dr Omer Sultan vistited the protesting nursing camp at Karachi Press Club. They criticised the Sindh health department for ignoring nursing profession in the province.