KARACHI - Oil tankers owners have called off their ongoing strike after assurance from Governor of Sindh, Imran Ismail.

The Oil Tankers Association announced the decision after a meeting of the oil tanker owners’ delegation with Governor Imran Ismail. The delegation informed the governor about the problems being faced by them and also appreciated the efforts of the prime minister, who took notice of their strike.

Governor Imran Ismail assured the delegation about solution of their problems within two months. “Economy relies on transportation and supply of fuel”, Mr Ismail was quoted as saying during the meeting. The oil tanker owners announced to end their strike after assurance from the governor.

On October 20, All Pakistan Oil Tankers Association (APOTA) gave a strike call after failure of talks with the relevant authorities. The association’s leader, Shams Shahwani said that banning old model oil trucks is nothing but injustice, this act will render hundreds of the people jobless, but despite of the warning, 600 trucks in Punjab, 300 in KP, 200 in Balochistan and 700 in Karachi had been banned so far,” he said.

Some other oil tanker groups of oil tanker owners are not supporting the strike call and running oil tankers to supply oil without any pause.

The government has also given hints of increasing the rate of oil products in coming days. Asad Umar—the finance minister made it clear that owing to the increase in the prices of petroleum products globally the government might increase the prices of fuel as well.

The government has already raised the prices of gas recently while also considering hike in electricity rates.