ISLAMABAD: Commander Royal Saudi Air Force Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud has lauded the strong bond of love and respect between people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan and the two air forces. Commander Royal Saudi Air Force said this while talking to Chief of the Air Staff; Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan who visited Headquarters of Royal Saudi Air Force on Tuesday during an official visit of Saudi Arabia. According to PAF spokesperson, various matters of bilateral cooperation and professional interest came under discussion during the meeting. While showing satisfaction on the current level of cooperation, both the dignitaries agreed to explore new avenues to further enhance bilateral cooperation. Earlier on his arrival, a smartly turned out contingent of Royal Saudi Air Force presented Guard of Honour to the Air Chief. During the visit, he met his Saudi counterpart, Lieutenant General Turki bin Bandar bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, Commander Royal Saudi Air Force.–Staff Reporter