Lahore - Pak Suzuki (PSMC) reported its 3Q2018 earnings wherein the company posted PAT of Rs95m (EPS Rs1.2, down 91 percent YoY). Earnings are below expectations as margin compression as well as taxation were higher than anticipated. Effective tax rate clocked in at 79 percent due to applicability of turnover tax as opposed to tax on profits.

Despite 10 percent YoY decline in volumes during the quarter, net sales of the company rose by 3 percent YoY due to four price hikes in 2018.

Company’s cost of sales rose by 7 percent YoY leading to significant gross margin attrition. Gross profit fell by 34 percent YoY, dragging gross margin down by 3.5ppts YoY to 6.3 percent.

Drop in margins is a result of PKR depreciation (PKR down by 18 percent from Dec 2017 to Sep 2018) as well as higher raw material costs (average steel prices up by 5 percent YoY).

Administrative expenses also rose by 67 percent. As per channel checks, the rapid increase in administrative expenses is due to salary and wages increments. Moreover, other income also declined by 59 percent YoY as interest income from investments declined.

The decline is a result of reduction in advances from customers that were used to earn interest income, in our view.

For the 9M2018, earning fell by 55 percent YoY due to 3.3ppts margin depletion, 48 percent increase in administrative expenses as well as an effective tax rate of 44 percent compared to 31 percent in the same period last year.