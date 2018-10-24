Share:

ISLAMABAD-Pakistan once again has caught the eye of professional wrestling world, as CEO of Pakistan-based sports organisation, Ring of Pakistan (ROP) Syed Asim Ali Shah participated at the international professional wrestling event held in Wavrin, France as chief guest.

Asim’s participation as chief guest in the event holds great significance in various ways as first, despite having millions of fans of wrestling in Pakistan, the local wrestlers have started picking up the game in recent years and secondly, Pakistan’s honour at international event will boost the morale of all those, who are associated with sports.

Asim said: “Ring of Pakistan is all set to host its season 2018 of international wrestling where more than 20 international wrestlers from USA, UK, Canada, France and other countries are scheduled to take part. “I am also thankful to ISPR and embassy of Pakistan for their all-out support. The Ring of Pakistan is delighted to give an international event to Pakistan while the details in this regard will be announced next week,” he added.